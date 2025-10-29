Sustaining growth outperformance key for more gains in TVS Motor

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company (TVS) posted a healthy September quarter performance on the back of its highest quarterly sales volumes. Growth was strong across segments, including electric vehicles, despite supply chain disruptions. The stock has been a major outperformer over the last year, notching up gains of 42.9 per cent, and could maintain its momentum given the bullish views of brokerages.

TVS posted revenue growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by volume growth of 23 per cent, while the rest of the gains were on account of higher realisations. This was driven by a richer product mix