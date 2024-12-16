Business Standard
Switzerland-based FPIs to face higher dividend tax on India income

Switzerland-based FPIs to face higher dividend tax on India income

Tax liability doubles following rollback of beneficial tax rate on income from India

Record outflows: FPI selling this month reverberate covid selloff
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) domiciled in Switzerland stare at a higher dividend tax of 10 per cent instead of 5 per cent on their India income after the European country announced its withdrawal of the beneficial tax rate.
 
Following a judgment by the Supreme Court in October 2023 on the non-applicability of refund of withholding tax to Nestle, Swiss authorities have now rolled back the unilateral reduction of withholding tax and suspended the unilateral application of the most favoured nation (MFN) clause with India under the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).
 
“This might impact Swiss banks managing FPIs. There may
Topics : Foreign Portfolio Investors Switzerland tax provisions

