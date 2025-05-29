Leela Hotels IPO which closed for subscription yesterday May 28, with up to 4.5 times demand compared to the issue size, and is slated to debut on the BSE and the NSE on Monday, June 2, 2025. Leela Hotels' ₹3,500 crore IPO, in the price band ₹413 – ₹434; garnered bids for around 21 lakh equity shares as against 4.66 lakh shares for sale. Data from NSE shows that retail investors quota was not fully subscribed. Today, shares of Leela Hotel are expected to be allotted to successful bidders. How to check allotment status Meanwhile, here's