Tamil Nadu overtakes Gujarat in new investor registrations for September

Tamil Nadu overtakes Gujarat in new investor registrations for September

Rising investor numbers hint at a shift, yet broad household uptake stays low

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra continued to lead, adding between 150,000 and 200,000 new investors each during the month, even as Gujarat recorded a second consecutive month of decline.

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Tamil Nadu has displaced Gujarat to claim the third spot in new investor registrations for September. 
The state added 84,500 new investors, edging past Gujarat’s 80,500, according to the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) Market Pulse. The trend has held for four of the first six months of the current financial year, and a rolling six-month tally as of September shows Tamil Nadu closing in on its western counterpart — once known for its strong equity culture — and reversing a previously wide gap. 
The shift is largely due to a sharp drop in new investor registrations in Gujarat, where monthly
