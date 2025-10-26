Tamil Nadu overtakes Gujarat in new investor registrations for September

Tamil Nadu has displaced Gujarat to claim the third spot in new investor registrations for September.

The state added 84,500 new investors, edging past Gujarat’s 80,500, according to the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) Market Pulse. The trend has held for four of the first six months of the current financial year, and a rolling six-month tally as of September shows Tamil Nadu closing in on its western counterpart — once known for its strong equity culture — and reversing a previously wide gap.

The shift is largely due to a sharp drop in new investor registrations in Gujarat, where monthly