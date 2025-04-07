Monday, April 07, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Tariffs, competition could lead to further downgrades for chemical sector

Tariffs, competition could lead to further downgrades for chemical sector

The Indian chemical sector is experiencing slow recovery on volume growth. Pressure from Chinese imports persists despite anti-dumping tariffs

Chemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals
Premium

Some Indian chemicals companies may give good Q4FY25 performance on a low base.| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The imposition of tariffs by the US is a negative for the chemical industry. Retaliatory tariffs add to the risk. The US tariffs will lead to slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) growth, especially in key end-users like automotive, construction, and consumer durables, in addition to agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. It will intensify competition in markets outside America and may lead to renegotiations with US-based customers. Valuation downgrades are likely to be widespread.
 
Industry confidence is below pre-Covid levels with order books down since January 2022. Global production levels have also trended down. The Indian chemical sector is experiencing slow recovery
Topics : Chemical sector Trump tariffs GDP growth US tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon