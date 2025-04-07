Tariffs, competition could lead to further downgrades for chemical sector

The imposition of tariffs by the US is a negative for the chemical industry. Retaliatory tariffs add to the risk. The US tariffs will lead to slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) growth, especially in key end-users like automotive, construction, and consumer durables, in addition to agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. It will intensify competition in markets outside America and may lead to renegotiations with US-based customers. Valuation downgrades are likely to be widespread.

Industry confidence is below pre-Covid levels with order books down since January 2022. Global production levels have also trended down. The Indian chemical sector is experiencing slow recovery