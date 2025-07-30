Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Tata Consumer may find buffer in margins despite mixed Q1 results

Tata Consumer may find buffer in margins despite mixed Q1 results

Q1 results fell short of Street estimates. Strong growth in the company's core tea and salt businesses failed to offset the sluggish performance in its growth portfolio, dragging down overall numbers

Tata Sons
premium

Margins disappointed as well. Operating profit dropped 9.1 per cent, with margins contracting 260 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 12.7 per cent. Image: Bloomberg

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consumer Products delivered a mixed performance in the April–June quarter (Q1), but brokerages remain optimistic about the stock, citing an improving margin trajectory. Though the stock is down 3 per cent from its monthly highs, gains on the gross margin front could limit further downside. At current levels, the stock trades at 53x its 2026–27 earnings estimates and is expected to maintain a valuation premium, backed by strong earnings growth expectations.
 
Q1 results fell short of Street estimates. Strong growth in the company’s core tea and salt businesses failed to offset the sluggish performance in its growth portfolio, dragging
Topics : Markets News Tata Consumer Products Tata group Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon