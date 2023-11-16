Tata Motors hits new high; up 2% after setting price band for Tata Tech IPO

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Shares of Tata Motors hit a new high of Rs 683.95, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after its subsidiary Tata Technologies set the price band of Rs 4750 - 500 per share for its upcoming initial public offer. The stock of automobile company surpassed its previous high of Rs 677.90 touched on October 16, 2023.At the upper end of the price band, the size of the Tata Technologies' IPO will stand at Rs 3,042.5 crore, while the company will be valued at Rs 20,283 crore. The minimum lot size for an application is 30 shares.

