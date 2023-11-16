Sensex (0.64%)
66093.80 + 417.87
Nifty (0.57%)
19788.05 + 112.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.82%)
6455.45 + 52.35
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
41551.05 + 146.20
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44352.20 + 150.50
Heatmap

Tata Motors hits new high; up 2% after setting price band for Tata Tech IPO

Analysts have a positive view on Tata Motors primarily tracking guidance of record profitability and cash flow generation at JLR for FY24E, strong intent to become net debt free (auto) by FY25E.

Tata Motors
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tata Motors hit a new high of Rs 683.95, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after its subsidiary Tata Technologies set the price band of Rs 4750 - 500 per share for its upcoming initial public offer. The stock of automobile company surpassed its previous high of Rs 677.90 touched on October 16, 2023.

At the upper end of the price band, the size of the Tata Technologies' IPO will stand at Rs 3,042.5 crore, while the company will be valued at Rs 20,283 crore. The minimum lot size for an application is 30 shares.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Tata Technologies sets Rs 475-500 as price band for Rs 3,043-crore IPO

JLR India retail sales double to 1,048 units in best-ever Q1 showing

Tata Tech IPO opens Nov 22, first share sale by group firm in 2 decades

Robust Jaguar Land Rover sales in June quarter power up Tata Motors

Protean eGov jumps 15% for 2nd straight day; now up 55% over issue price

Welspun Corp scales new peak on future growth plans; up 200% in 9 months

Bajaj Fin falls 4% as RBI bars lending under eCOM, Insta EMI Card schemes

Tata Technologies sets Rs 475-500 as price band for Rs 3,043-crore IPO

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 16: TCS, Bajaj Fin, RateGain, ONGC, Dabur, Paytm

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Tata Motors Tata Technologies

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS Semi Final Playing 11World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon