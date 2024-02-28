Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Tech, Fedbank: Recently listed stocks hit lowest levels since debut

Shares of Tata Technologies fell 3 per cent, dropping 25 per cent from their 52-week high level of Rs 1,400, touched on listing day i.e. November 30, 2023

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Shares of the recently listed companies Tata Technologies, Capital Small Finance Bank (SFB), Fedbank Financial Services, and Entero Healthcare Solutions hit their respective record lows on the bourses today, after nearly 1 per cent decline in the benchmark indices. These stocks were down in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent on the BSE as against the S&P BSE Sensex's 0.6 per cent dip to 72,629 level at 11:43 AM.

Among individual stocks, Tata Technologies was down 3 per cent to Rs 1,048.65. With this, the stock of the Tata Group and a global product engineering and digital

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

