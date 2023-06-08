Tax changes slow new MF scheme launches; demand for debt funds takes a hit

Product launches by mutual funds (MFs) have entered the slow lane this financial year (2023-24), with debt fund launches grinding to a halt after the loss of indexation benefit.
The industry had launched 253 new schemes in 2022-23 (FY23), with a majority of offerings being on the fixed-income side. So far this financial year, the total number of launches has stood at 24, with just three of them being on the debt side.
MF executives say they are tracking the demand situation before coming out with any new debt offering.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or