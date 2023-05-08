TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABFRL: Analysts

The crash comes after Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), announced last week that it will acquire a controlling stake (51 per cent) in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore.

At the bourses, shares of the Aditya Birla group company tumbled 6.2 per cent, while those of TCNS plunged nearly 20 per cent in the intra-day trade on Monday. By comparison, the benchmark indices were up around 1 per cent at 10:30 AM.