close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABFRL: Analysts

Given that TCNS has been lagging peers in recovery and underperforming for more than two years now, only a successful turnaround of the same can create shareholder value, analysts said

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABRFL: Analysts
Web Exclusive Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Street gave a thumbs down to Aditya Birla Fashion-TCNS Clothing deal as analysts flagged near-term profitability risks for ABFRL with its latest acquisition.
At the bourses, shares of the Aditya Birla group company tumbled 6.2 per cent, while those of TCNS plunged nearly 20 per cent in the intra-day trade on Monday. By comparison, the benchmark indices were up around 1 per cent at 10:30 AM.
The crash comes after Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), announced last week that it will acquire a controlling stake (51 per cent) in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore.
Or

Also Read

Despite dip in sales, India's clothing market expands 15% on price hike

ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore

MARKET LIVE: Sensex rallies 650 pts; IndusInd up 5%, HDFC twins on the mend

Mehul Kothari suggests going long on Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion

Aditya Birla to bring luxury department stores Galeries Lafayette to India

Olectra Greentech jumps 10% after net profit rises 52% YoY in Q4

Marico zooms 9% on steady Q4 performance; brokerages upgrade stock

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?

Equitas Small Finance Bank zooms 8% on solid March quarter results

Paytm rallies 5% as Q4 loss narrows; Goldman Sachs sets Rs 1,150 target

Aditya Bir. Fas.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Markets Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail TCNS Clothing Co

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABRFL: Analysts

TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABRFL: Analysts
4 min read

Olectra Greentech jumps 10% after net profit rises 52% YoY in Q4

Olectra Greentech bus
2 min read

Marico zooms 9% on steady Q4 performance; brokerages upgrade stock

After brief lull, mergers &amp; acquisitions back on Marico's radar
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls?
4 min read

Equitas Small Finance Bank zooms 8% on solid March quarter results

Equitas SFB
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

IPO
1 min read

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

mutual funds
2 min read

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read
Premium

Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon