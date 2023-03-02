JUST IN
Street cautious on ABFRL given the weak value segment performance
Street cautious on ABFRL given the weak value segment performance

Revenue performance was led by lifestyle brands which grew 18 per cent with 5 per cent like-to-like growth

Topics
ABFRL | Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | lifestyle

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Street cautious on Aditya Birla Fashion given weak value segment show

The stock of Aditya Birla Fashion Retail is down 10 per cent from its February high. Even as the revenue performance of the apparel retail major in the October-December quarter's for the 2022-23 financial year (Q3FY23) was better than expected, the company saw brokerage downgrades, given the weak operating performance and the pressure on margins. This the second consecutive quarter of margin miss despite strong traction on the sales front.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 22:11 IST

