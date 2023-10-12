TCS dips 1% as Q2 result misses estimates; announces Rs 17,000 cr buyback

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped 1 per cent to Rs 3,560.05 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the IT major reported net profit of Rs 11,342 crore, up 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) the for September 2023 quarter (Q2FY24). Sequentially net profit grew 2.42 per cent.

Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

