TCS stock hits 33-month low; Jefferies, YES Securities' take on what's next

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped 1 per cent to ₹3,058.10 on the BSE during Tuesday’s intra-day trade, hitting their lowest level in 33 months.

The stock of the information technology (IT) major is trading lower for the fourth straight day, falling 4 per cent after the company said it would lay off about 2 per cent or 12,260 employees of its global workforce.

The stock has fallen below its previous low of ₹3,060.25, touched on April 7, 2025 and is trading at its lowest level since October 2022. Thus far in the calendar year 2025 (CY25), the stock