TCS hits 52-week high; extends rally post closure of share buyback

The stock was quoting higher for the eight straight trading session and rallied 6 per cent thus far in December.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hit a 52-week high at Rs 3,699, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade, thus extending its rally after closure of share buyback.

The stock of information technology (IT) giant was quoting higher for the eight straight trading day. Thus far in the month of December, TCS has gained 6 per cent. It surpassed its previous high of Rs 3,680 touched on October 9.

The Rs 17,000 crore buyback programme of TCS had opened on December 1, 2023 and closed on December 7. TCS had fixed the Rs 4,150 per share for the tender route buyback. The company intended to buy maximum of 40.1 million shares (1.12 per cent equity).

Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends TCS IT stocks Share buybacks

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

