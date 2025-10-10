Friday, October 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street cautious on TCS near-term outlook despite solid Q2 and AI ambitions

Street cautious on TCS near-term outlook despite solid Q2 and AI ambitions

Shares dip after Q2 profit misses estimates; brokerages cite solid AI plans and margin gains but flag weak near-term growth visibility

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
premium

TCS’s total contract value (TCV) for the quarter stood at $10 billion, up from $9.4 billion in the previous quarter and 20 per cent higher year-on-year from $8.3 billion in Q2FY25.

Sai AravindhRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped as much as 1.53 per cent in trade on Friday before narrowing losses to close 1.1 per cent lower at ₹3,028 a share. The decline followed the company’s second-quarter (Q2FY26) results, where profit missed Street estimates even as revenue and margins were in line with expectations.
 
The counter has shed 26 per cent so far this year, compared with a 6.7 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. While the immediate trigger was the September quarter results, investors are likely to focus on TCS’s plans for an AI data centre, headcount rationalisation,
Topics : TCS stock TCS Q2 results Tata Consultancy Services Markets Stock Analysis
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon