Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia mixed; June manufacturing production, IIB, BEL, BoB eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, July 28, 2025: At 6:33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 19 points lower at 24,831, indicating a flat to negative start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, July 28, 2025: India’s June industrial and manufacturing production, Q1 results, mixed global cues, institutional investment trends, primary market activity may influence the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, today.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited further clarity on US-China trade negotiations set to begin in Stockholm later today. The talks will be led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.
Speaking to Fox Business, Bessent expressed optimism over a potential extension of the trade truce and noted the discussions will cover broader issues, including Beijing’s oil imports from Russia and Iran.
The talks follow US President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with the European Union over the weekend. Trump had earlier threatened to impose 30 per cent tariffs on most EU imports but has now reduced them to 15 per cent, prompting optimism in financial markets.
At the last count, Nikkei was down 0.43 per cent, while the Topix index slipped 0.19 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.31per cent, and the ASX 200 rose 0.4 per cent.
US equity futures advanced in early Asia hours, buoyed by easing tariff tensions. S&P 500 futures were up 0.39 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.53 per cent, and Dow Jones futures rose 156 points, or 0.35 per cent.
On Friday, all three major US indexes closed higher and logged weekly gains. The S&P 500 added 0.40 per cent to close at 6,388.64, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.24 per cent to 21,108.32, and the Dow gained 208.01 points, or 0.47 per cent, to end at 44,901.92.
Q1 results
The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Balkrishna Industries, SAIL, and J&K Bank among others.
Several firms are also scheduled to report their results today, including IndusInd Bank, Bharat Electronics, Adani Green Energy Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, GAIL India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Waaree Energies, NTPC Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Ajanta Pharma, Go Digit General Insurance, Piramal Pharma, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, KEC International, Five-Star Business Finance, Paradeep Phosphates, Gravita India, Railtel Corporation of India, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, IIFL Capital Services, Transport Corporation of India, CarTrade Tech, TTK Prestige, Archean Chemical Industries, Arvind Fashions Limited, JK Paper, Thangamayil Jewellery, Laxmi Organic Industries, Nacl Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, Fedbank Financial Services, Quess Corp, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, Flair Writing Industries, Arvind SmartSpaces, Xpro India, Aeroflex Industries, Mold-Tek Packaging, Astec Lifesciences, Sanghi Industries, Systematix Corporate Services among others.
FII, DII
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,998.95 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,803.46 crore on July 25.
IPO today
Swastika Castal IPO (SME) and Savy Infra IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Repono IPO (SME), Umiya Mobile IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
PropShare Titania IPO (Mainline) will enter the final day of its subscription.
Shanti Gold International IPO (Mainline), Sellowrap Industries IPO (SME), Shree Refrigerations IPO (SME), and Patel Chem Specialities IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription, while Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 3.
Indiqube Space IPO (Mainline), TSC India IPO (SME), and GNG Electronics IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices declined on Friday as a firmer US dollar and signs of progress in US-EU trade talks reduced the appeal of the safe-haven metal. Spot gold dropped 0.9 per cent to $3,336.01 per ounce, while US gold futures settled 1.1 per cent lower at $3,335.60.
Crude oil prices also slipped, hitting three-week lows amid concerns over weak economic data from the US and China, and indications of rising global supply. However, hopes that recent US trade deals could eventually support global growth and energy demand helped limit further losses.
Brent crude futures settled down 74 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $68.44 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 87 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to close at $65.16. These were the lowest closing levels since July 4 for Brent and June 30 for WTI.
Over the week, Brent declined around 1 per cent, while WTI shed approximately 3 per cent.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, Silver rates today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,740. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,15,900. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto companies align dispatches with retail demand amid stock pileup
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In H1 2025, Indian passenger vehicle OEMs saw wholesale dispatches rise just 0.5% year‑on‑year, delivering 2,164,785 units, while retail sales grew 2.5 per cent, reaching 2,069,796 units. Automakers are deliberately curbing dispatches to dealers as a strategic response to high dealership inventories and sluggish consumer demand. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tariff cuts likely to weigh on Customs duty collections
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The India–UK free trade deal is expected to reduce customs duty collections—with losses estimated at ₹4,060 crore in year one and rising to ₹6,345 crore by year ten. However, the broader economic effects (higher exports, more business activity, expanded tax base) may offset the shortfall and deliver net gains to government revenues. READ MORE
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private sector investment hasn't kept pace with public expenditure, says FM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sitharaman stressed that growth was the topmost priority of the government. While stating that greater access to China may help the economy, she said a sense of caution would have to be built in. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US, China to resume tariff talks today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China is facing an Aug. 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement with President Donald Trump’s administration, after Beijing and Washington reached a preliminary deal in June to end weeks of escalating tit-for-tat tariffs.
Source: Agencies
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US, EU agree trade deal, EU will see 15% tariff across the board
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With the tariff deadline approaching, countries are rushing to finalsie their tradel deals with the United States. On Sunday, the US signed a trade deal with Europe where a 15-per cent tariff will be imposed on EU goods entering the US, and the EU will do significant purchases of US energy and military equipment. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pressure mounts on Fed Chief Powell ahead of key GDP, jobs data release
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Forecasters anticipate the heavy dose of data will show economic activity rebounded in the second quarter, largely due to a sharp narrowing of the trade deficit, while job growth moderated in July. The third marquee report may show underlying inflation picked up slightly in June from a month earlier. READ MORE
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets aren't overheated at current levels: Rahul Arora of Nirmal Bang
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is the most richly valued market among developed and emerging economies, but as long as its growth continues to outpace peers and macroeconomic stability holds, it will keep drawing a steady stream of foreign inflows, says Rahul Arora, chief executive officer for institutional equities at Nirmal Bang, in a telephonic conversation with Business Standard. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Debt fund near ₹20 trillion milestone as flows revive and AUM durge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Assets under management (AUM) in debt mutual fund (MF) schemes are closing in on the ₹20 trillion mark after growing more than 20 per cent over the past year, buoyed up by renewed inflows and mark-to-market (MTM) gains.
As of June 2025, active debt funds managed ₹17.6 trillion, while passive debt schemes accounted for another ₹2.1 trillion. The combined AUM stood at ₹19.7 trillion — up 21 per cent from ₹16.2 trillion in June 2024.
Debt fund AUM grew at the same pace as equity funds over this one year. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The exit behind the entry: IPO afterglow masks a vanishing act, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have taken a two-track approach this year: pulling money from listed equities while quietly investing in initial public offerings (IPOs) and other primary market deals like rights issues and qualified institutional placements. This has blurred the true extent of their selling in domestic markets so far.
On paper, FPIs have sold a net ₹84,027 crore (around $10 billion) in 2025. But nearly ₹34,664 crore ($4 billion) of that has gone into primary market offerings, according to data from the National Securities Depository.
Strip that out, and FPIs have actually offloaded close to ₹1.2 trillion ($14 billion) worth of listed shares, making it one of the sharpest pullbacks across emerging markets (EMs) this year.
This heavy selling has weighed on Indian equities. The benchmark Nifty index is up just 4.6 per cent in 2025, while the MSCI EM index has climbed nearly 17 per cent. Since the rebound began in April, India’s performance — while seemingly resilient — has trailed most global peers, even as capital has shifted towards non-dollar assets. READ MORE
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs: Phantom trader returns, compliance burden on fund managers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The phantom trader returns to the floor
With the Securities and Exchange Board of India formally lifting its ban on Jane Street, there’s renewed curiosity around the trading strategies the high-frequency trading giant might now deploy. Market watchers are dissecting shifts in trading patterns before, during, and after the ban. One market post pointed out that Jane Street’s earlier trades often pushed option prices to settle near levels seen in the early hours of trade — a pattern that vanished during the ban and has now resurfaced. It’s still unclear whether Jane Street is fully back in action, but derivatives turnover has climbed since the restriction ended. On Thursday — the weekly expiry day for Nifty contracts — both turnover and contracts traded jumped 20 per cent from the previous week’s expiry. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Next US fix could stanch Cipla's Revlimid bleed amid pricing pressure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cipla, the country’s third-largest drugmaker by market value, was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 on Friday, rising over 3 per cent. While the April-June quarter (Q1) results for 2025-26 (FY26) came in ahead of estimates, it was the upbeat guidance for the US market that drove sentiment.
Ahead of the quarter, most brokerages had expected weakness in the US business and pressure on margins. But those concerns were put to rest by the launch slate, margin performance in Q1, and the FY26 guidance.
Investor focus remained on the US operations, especially the pricing pressure on the generic version of cancer drug Revlimid and Cipla’s ability to sustain its revenue trajectory to offset the loss. READ MORE
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-UK FTA: Tariff cuts likely to weigh on Customs duty collections
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The India-UK free-trade agreement (FTA), under which New Delhi has agreed to reduce the weighted average tariff from 15 per cent to 3 per cent over a period of 10 years, may adversely affect Customs duty collections. However, economists believe the overall revenue impact could still be positive, driven by higher exports and increased economic activity.
According to Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) calculations, India’s revenue forgone in the first year of the agreement is estimated at ₹4,060 crore. “By the 10th year, as tariff elimination phases in more broadly, the annual loss is projected to rise to ₹6,345 crore, or around £574 million, based on FY25 trade volumes. These figures are expected to increase as bilateral trade grows,” said Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold may remain in consolidation phase amid global trade talks: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices are expected to witness further consolidation in the coming week as investors brace for a slew of events, ranging from central bank meetings, including the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting's outcome, to global trade negotiations, analysts said.
Traders will also closely watch macroeconomic data, including Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation numbers, employment data from the US, manufacturing PMI numbers from across regions and developments related to the August 1 trade deal deadline.
August 1 marks the end of the suspension period of Trump tariffs imposed on dozens of countries, including India. READ MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS to lay off 2% of its workforce, impacting over 12,000 employees
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Sunday said it would lay off about 2 per cent, or about 12,260 employees, of its global workforce of 613,069 this financial year, as it seeks to become a more agile organisation in an era of artificial intelligence (AI)-led business transformation.
This is the second major layoff in the company’s history, the previous one being in 2012, when around 2,500 employees were let go for underperformance.
The latest announcement shows the extent of challenges faced by Indian IT services firms amid a sluggish global economy, geopolitical tensions, tariff concerns, and a slowdown in North America, their perennially biggest market. READ MORE
First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:53 AM IST