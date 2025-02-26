Tech, financials: Silver lining in times of stock market turbulence

The market is back to the levels seen in early June after a 10-month roller coaster ride. While a dozen index components have remained largely unchanged since June 4, the rest of the stocks have undergone significant price movements over the past eight months.

Information technology (IT) and financials have weathered the market storm better than others. Notable performers include Wipro, which has seen a 33 per cent increase, Divi’s Laboratories has gained 32 per cent, while Bajaj Finance has jumped 30 per cent since June 4, when results of the General Election were announced.

The auto and energy sectors