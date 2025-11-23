The global dash: World's markets sprint, India still at the starting block

Two-thirds of major global indices have set fresh lifetime highs in 2025. India is likely to join that list soon.

Last week, domestic equities hovered just shy of new records, with the Nifty 50 ending only 24 points short and the Sensex about 203 points away.

On a closing basis, the Sensex last hit a record of 85,836 and the Nifty 26,216 on September 26, 2024. On Friday, the Sensex closed at 85,232, while the Nifty ended at 26,068.

According to CLSA, this year has produced a roaring global bull market, with 65 per cent of leading country equity benchmarks