These 10 smallcap stocks hit new highs, zoom over 100% in FY24 so far

Shares of Force Motors, Sanghvi Movers (SML), Voltamp Transformers, Time Technoplast, Apar Industries, Dixon Technologies, Jindal Stainless (JSL), Chalet Hotels, Deep Industries and KEI Industries are 10 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index which have zoomed over 100 per cent during the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

These stocks are currently trading at their respective new highs on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has rallied 23 per cent, while, the S&P BSE Midcap index surged 63 per cent and the S&P BSE Smallcap index soared 60 per cent thus far in FY24.

Among these 10 stocks, Force