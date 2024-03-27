Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

These 10 smallcap stocks hit new highs, zoom over 100% in FY24 so far

Among these 10 stocks, Force Motors has zoomed 516 per cent, while, SML, Voltamp Transformers and Time Technoplast recorded returns between 243 per cent and 286 per cent

shares
Web Exclusive Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Shares of Force Motors, Sanghvi Movers (SML), Voltamp Transformers, Time Technoplast, Apar Industries, Dixon Technologies, Jindal Stainless (JSL), Chalet Hotels, Deep Industries and KEI Industries are 10 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index which have zoomed over 100 per cent during the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

These stocks are currently trading at their respective new highs on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has rallied 23 per cent, while, the S&P BSE Midcap index surged 63 per cent and the S&P BSE Smallcap index soared 60 per cent thus far in FY24.

Among these 10 stocks, Force

Also Read

Stock of this EMS player hit 52-week high today; stock up 41% in 6 months

LIC sells 2% stake in Dixon Technologies; shareholding drops to 3%

Jindal Stainless Q3 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 692.33 crore

Domestic market enough to take in our capacity: Jindal Stainless MD

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Zomato, Nykaa: New-age stocks defy market fall; analysts see more upside

Aster DM, CDSL dip up to 7% after 10% equity changes hands via block deals

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex soars 500 pts; RIL, Maruti shine; IT shares slip

Stocks to watch on March 27: Aster DM, Adani Ports, CDSL, SpiceJet, L&T

Panic selling may ensue if Nifty Bank falls below 46,536: How to trade?

Topics : Markets S&P BSE Sensex Buzzing stocks Force Motors Sanghvi Movers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Election LiveCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon