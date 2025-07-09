Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / These 2 midcap, 3 smallcap stocks trade in overbought zone; strategy here

These 2 midcap, 3 smallcap stocks trade in overbought zone; strategy here

Despite trading in overbought territory Delhivery, Metropolis Health look poised for up to 19% further gains, while Usha Martin stock could dip 9%; suggest technical charts.

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
premium

Technical charts hint at a mixed outlook for these 5 overbought mid-, small-cap stocks trading in the overbought zone.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Technical charts show that select shares across the market are currently trading in an overbought zone following the sharp rally from the April-month lows.  In technical terms, stocks with a 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading in excess of 70 are considered overbought stocks. The RSI is a momentum indicator that analysis the magnitude of recent price changes in a particular stock. The RSI is measured on a scale of 0 - 100, a reading above 70 is considered overbought, while a reading below 30 is considered as oversold.  In general, stocks trading in an overbought zone tend
Topics : Market technicals stocks technical analysis Trading strategies Midcap smallcap stocks Amber Enterprises India Delhivery Metropolis Healthcare Usha Martin Bayer CropScience Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid Stock Recommendations technical calls technical charts Stock ideas Stock tips
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon