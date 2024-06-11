These 3 F&O stocks have seen up to 35% long buildup; trading guide here

The NSE Nifty index has surged 6.3 per cent in the last four trading days as election result related anxiety made way for renewed optimism on continued reforms with the Modi-led coalition forming the government.

Amid the market rally, one out of every three futures & options stocks has gained more than 10 per cent during this period, with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Chambal Fertilisers and Ramco Cements leading the pack with gains in excess of 20 per cent each.

Among others, prominent shares include the likes of Vodafone Idea, India Cement, Zee Entertainment, LIC Housing Finance, Ambuja Cement, Tata