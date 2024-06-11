Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

These 3 F&O stocks have seen up to 35% long buildup; trading guide here

In the last four days, one out of every 3 futures & options stocks has gained more than 10 per cent as the Nifty surged 6.3 per cent in the post Lok Sabha 2024 verdict cheer.

markets, IPO market
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The NSE Nifty index has surged 6.3 per cent in the last four trading days as election result related anxiety made way for renewed optimism on continued reforms with the Modi-led coalition forming the government.

Amid the market rally, one out of every three futures & options stocks has gained more than 10 per cent during this period, with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Chambal Fertilisers and Ramco Cements leading the pack with gains in excess of 20 per cent each.

Among others, prominent shares include the likes of Vodafone Idea, India Cement, Zee Entertainment, LIC Housing Finance, Ambuja Cement, Tata
Topics : Market Outlook Trading strategies derivatives trading F&O Strategies Market technicals stock market trading stocks technical analysis Stocks to buy Ramco Cements Coromandel International Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon