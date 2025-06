APL Apollo Tubes

With the Nifty MidCap index witnessing a downward breakout in recent days, here are 5 midcap cap stocks that can potentially take a knock based on the existing chart patterns.Technical charts indicate that APL Apollo Tubes, Exide Industries, Grindwell Norton, Fortis Healthcare and Lupin are likely to trade with a weak bias in the near-term, and can potentially slide up to 26 per cent from here.Current Price: ₹1,776Downside Risk: 9.9%Support: ₹1,727; ₹1,694; ₹1,650Resistance: ₹1,847; ₹1,915