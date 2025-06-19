Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at lower open; Asia falls; Fed holds rates; Israel-Iran war eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 19, 2025: Around 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 60 points lower at 24,766, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 19, 2025: US Federal Reserve interest rate decision, escalating Israel-Iran tensions, Nifty F&O expiry, mixed global cues, along with institutional activity are likely to influence benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, today.
Around 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 60 points lower at 24,766, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower on Thursday as investors digested the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady and monitored escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, which continued to weigh on sentiment.
Last checked, Nikkei was down 0.63 per cent, while the broader Topix fell 0.44 per cent at the open. Kospi, after gaining initially, slipped into the negative zone, down 0.18 per cent. ASX 200 was falt with a negative bias.
In the US, President Donald Trump convened his national security advisors for the second consecutive day in the White House Situation Room, deliberating a potential military response to Iran amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.
The Federal Reserve, as widely expected, kept the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25 per cent - 4.50 per cent for the fourth straight meeting. Policymakers maintained a cautious approach to assess the full impact of President Trump’s economic policies on tariffs, immigration, and taxes. While officials noted reduced economic uncertainty, they still anticipate two rate cuts later in 2025, with only modest adjustments projected for 2026 and 2027.
On Wall Street, US markets closed mixed overnight. The Dow Jones dipped 0.10 per cent. The S&P 500 edged down 0.03 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.13 per cent.
Market now awaits the Bank of England interest rate decision, which is expected later in the day.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹945.35 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹952.81 crore on June 18.
IPO today
Monolithisch India IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Influx Healthtech IPO (SME) willenter Day 2 of theri subscription.
Eppeltone Engineers IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of its subscription, while Samay Project IPO (SME) and Patil Automation IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Crude oil prices were largely steady on Wednesday, following remarks from US President Donald Trump suggesting that Iran is open to negotiations over its nuclear programme after six consecutive days of Israeli airstrikes.
US crude futures inched up 0.4 per cent to settle at $75.14 a barrel, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.25 per cent to close at $76.70 per barrel. This followed a sharp gain of over 4 per cent on Tuesday after Trump demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender.
Gold prices, too, edged higher after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady. Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,392.08 an ounce, while US gold futures climbed nearly 0.2 per cent to $3,412.50. Meanwhile, platinum surged to its highest level in over four years.
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Real estate giant DLF aims to launch Mumbai project by next quarter
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DLF will officially launch its Mumbai housing project in the next quarter as the company has received the RERA approval a day before, while the real estate major sold out all 1,164 units in its luxury residential project Privana North securing ₹11,000 crore revenue, DLF Homes joint managing director and chief business officer Aakash Ohri told Business Standard.
About 25 per cent of the purchases have come from non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas buyers from Canada, Australia, and Jakarta, he said.
Located in Gurugram’s Sectors 76 and 77, the 17.7-acre project includes six residential towers rising to 50 storeys, which are DLF’s tallest buildings to date. The project includes 1,152 4-BHK units and twelve penthouses. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate India's revenue growth underperforms GDP expansion again
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s corporate sector continues to lag the broader economy, with top listed firms posting revenue growth well below the expansion in nominal GDP for a second straight year. The combined revenue of BS1000 companies rose 6.4 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), sharply trailing the 9.8 per cent growth in GDP at current prices. A year earlier, revenues grew just 5.2 per cent versus 12 per cent GDP growth.
The BS1000 is an annual listing of India’s 1,000 largest non-financial companies, ranked by total revenues, including other income. The FY25 ranking is preliminary and yet to be officially published.
In contrast, corporate revenues had surged ahead of GDP growth in the Covid-affected FY21 and FY22. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the runway: GMR's ₹14,000 crore capex plan for Hyderabad airport
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has drawn up a capital expenditure plan of nearly ₹14,000 crore to be implemented by 2030–31 (FY31) for a major expansion of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Telangana’s capital city, Business Standard has learnt. The plan includes enhancing the capacity of the existing terminal, constructing a new terminal and second runway, improving road access and metro connectivity, and scaling up parking and cargo infrastructure to meet rising demand.
Hyderabad airport — India’s fourth largest— has witnessed rapid growth over recent years, with passenger traffic increasing from 18.3 million in FY18 to 29.5 million in FY25, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1 per cent. This growth, GHIAL noted, has brought the airport close to its current design capacity of 34 million passengers per annum (mppa), necessitating urgent upgrades. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: G7 Summit: India, Canada re-engage, revive trade talks after 2 years
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and Canada on Wednesday decided to take “calibrated” and “constructive” steps to reset their relationship and restore stability in bilateral ties. As a first move, the two sides agreed to resume negotiations on an interim trade agreement after a nearly two-year pause and to appoint new high commissioners to each other’s capitals.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mike Carney met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, where they also agreed to restart senior ministerial and working-level engagements across various domains to “rebuild trust” and “bring momentum” to the relationship, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Canadian government said the early return of high commissioners was aimed at serving citizens and businesses in both countries. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reverse-flipping and startup IPOs get boost as Sebi relaxes norms
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to ease the compliance burden in the stock markets ecosystem, encourage more companies to list on the bourses after reverse flipping to India, and facilitate greater foreign fund flows into government bonds.
The market watchdog also decided to drop the norm that makes start-up founders and promoters ineligible to hold Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) and other share-based benefits at the time of filing their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a public issue of shares. Sebi has allowed promoters to hold on to their ESOPs granted a year prior to the filing of their DRHP, while disallowing fresh ESOP issuances in the run up to the filing. READ MORE
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expansion positives factored into the valuations of Hindustan Zinc
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The board of Hindustan ZincLtd (HZL) has approved a capital expenditure (capex) plan of ₹12,000 crore to be funded through internal accruals and debt to expand zinc smelting capacity by 250 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) at Debari in Rajasthan along with a mine capacity expansion of 330 KTPA.
At an investor meet held by the company, the management announced that the expansion is expected to be completed in the next 36 months, with capex across FY26-FY28. The guidance is ₹3,500 crore capex in FY26, ₹5,000 crore in FY27, and the remaining in FY28. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today: Avenue Supermarts, KPIT Tech on MOFSL's watch list
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal Financial, June 19:
Buy DMart | CMP: ₹4,228 | Stop loss: ₹4,100 | Share price target: ₹4,450
Avenue Supermarts share price has given a breakout from 'Cup & Handle' pattern on the daily chart which is a positive sign. The breakout is supported by surge in volumes which has bullish implications. RSI indicator is rising, which confirms the upwards momentum.
Buy KPIT Tech | CMP: ₹1,421 | Stop loss: ₹1,380 | Share price target: ₹1,500
KPIT Tech share price has given a trend line breakout on daily scale. It is perfectly respecting the 20-DEMA and inching higher. The MACD indicator is rising, which confirms the positive momentum. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Fed keeps rates steady for 4th straight meeting, remains open for cuts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has once again opted to maintain its benchmark interest rate, keeping it at 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent. This marks the fourth straight meeting where rates have remained unchanged. The decision was backed unanimously by voting members of the committee.
In a statement released after the meeting, the Fed said, “Inflation remains somewhat elevated” and noted that “recent indicators suggest economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace.” It added that the “unemployment rate remains low” and that “labour market conditions remain solid,” signalling continued confidence in the overall strength of the economy. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock recommendation: How to trade Bharti Airtel, HUL, Fortis Health today?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Outlook Today
Markets traded lackluster and ended marginally in the red on Wednesday, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. After a flat start, the Nifty edged higher initially, but failed to sustain the momentum, primarily due to pressure from heavyweight stocks. It then moved within a narrow range and eventually settled at 24,812.05.
Markets will react to the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting during early trades on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve maintained their policy rates for a fourth straight policy, but signalled two more rate cuts in 2025.
We recommend maintaining a cautious approach until there is more clarity. In the meantime, participants can consider selectively accumulating stocks that are showing relative strength amid the volatility, with a preference for large-cap and stronger mid-cap names. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Breakout stocks to buy: Maruti, DMart, Bandhan Bank form bullish patterns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Breakout stocks: Stocks to buy today, June 19
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
CMP: ₹12,748
Stop Loss: ₹12,300
Target Price: ₹13,700
Maruti share price has formed a falling parallel channel, and a shortfall in the pattern suggests a potential breakout on the upside. The stock recently took support at its long-term 200 EMA and has bounced back above the short-term 20 EMA, signaling a shift toward a bullish trend. An increase in volume during this move reflects growing buyer interest. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a Higher High and Higher Low (HH-HL) structure, indicating strengthening momentum. As long as Maruti shares sustain above ₹12,300, they are expected to move higher towards ₹13,700. REDA MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade lower
-- Nikkei slipped 0.77 per cent
-- ASX 200 fell 0.07 per cent
-- Kospi was down 0.47 per cent
6:59 AM
-- Nasdaq ended 0.13 per cent higher
-- Dow Jones slipped 0.10 per cent
-- S&P ended 0.03 per cent lower
6:57 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 6:57 AM IST