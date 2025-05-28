These 5 pharma stocks can fall up to 12% as technical charts flag caution

Abbott India, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Lal PathLabs and Torrent Pharma are the 5 pharma stocks that have flagged a caution signal on the technical charts. Technically, these 5 stocks have seen a negative crossover of the key momentum oscillators like - the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Slow or the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) on the daily scale. Negative crossover of key momentum oscillators, coupled with violation of key support levels tends to weigh on the stock sentiment. Here's a detailed technical analysis of each of these 5 stocks - Abbott India, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Lal