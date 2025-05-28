Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / These 5 pharma stocks can fall up to 12% as technical charts flag caution

These 5 pharma stocks can fall up to 12% as technical charts flag caution

Abbott India, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Lal PathLabs and Torrent Pharma flag caution signals on technical charts; here are the key levels to watch out for.

pharma medicine drugs
Premium

Abbott India, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Lal PathLabs and Torrent Pharma - 5 pharma stocks to avoid amid weak cues from technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abbott India, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Lal PathLabs and Torrent Pharma are the 5 pharma stocks that have flagged a caution signal on the technical charts.  Technically, these 5 stocks have seen a negative crossover of the key momentum oscillators like - the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Slow or the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) on the daily scale. Negative crossover of key momentum oscillators, coupled with violation of key support levels tends to weigh on the stock sentiment.  Here's a detailed technical analysis of each of these 5 stocks - Abbott India, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Lal
Topics : Pharma stocks The Smart Investor Market technicals stock market trading Market Outlook Stocks to avoid Stock tips Aurobindo Pharma Abbott India Dr Lal PathLabs Cipla Torrent Pharma stocks technical analysis technical calls

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon