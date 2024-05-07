These 5 stocks have slipped over 10% in a month, but there's room for more

Equity market in India has been on a roller coaster ride amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and Q4 corporate earnings season over the last one month.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index, the Nifty 50, hit new all-time highs on four occasions in the last one month, but has been unable to build on the gains. The Nifty is down 1 per cent when compared with its close of 22,666 on April 08, 2024, having registered its new peak at 22,795 on May 03, 2024.

In the meantime, the NSE 500 index has fared relatively better and was