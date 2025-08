Trading strategies in 5 stocks under ₹50:

Motherson Sumi Wiring India

An analysis of stocks trading below ₹50 per share suggests that these 5 stocks namely - Motherson Sumi Wiring India , Mirc electronics, Oswal Greentech, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries and Den Networks look favourably placed on the charts.Technical charts suggest that these 5 stocks can potentially rally up to 46 per cent in the coming period.Current Price: ₹39.50Likely Target: ₹46.50Upside Potential: 17.7%Support: ₹38.40; ₹37.10Resistance: ₹40.70; ₹41.40; 43.25Motherson Sumi stock had cracked over 18 per cent in the