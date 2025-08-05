Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / These 5 stocks trading below ₹50 can potentially soar up to 46%; say charts

These 5 stocks trading below ₹50 can potentially soar up to 46%; say charts

Stocks under ₹50: Motherson Sumi, Den Networks, Oswal Greentech, Mirc Electronics and Ambica Agarbathies can potentially zoom up to 46% from here, hint technical charts.

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
premium

Stocks to bet? Technical outlook on stocks trading below ₹50-mark.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An analysis of stocks trading below ₹50 per share suggests that these 5 stocks namely - Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Mirc electronics, Oswal Greentech, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries and Den Networks look favourably placed on the charts.  Technical charts suggest that these 5 stocks can potentially rally up to 46 per cent in the coming period. 

Trading strategies in 5 stocks under ₹50:

Motherson Sumi Wiring India

Current Price: ₹39.50  Likely Target: ₹46.50  Upside Potential: 17.7%  Support: ₹38.40; ₹37.10  Resistance: ₹40.70; ₹41.40; 43.25  Motherson Sumi stock had cracked over 18 per cent in the
Topics : Markets stock market bets Market technicals technical charts stocks technical analysis Trading strategies technical calls Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Stocks to buy today MIRC Electronics Motherson Sumi stock Den Networks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon