Stocks to bet? Technical outlook on stocks trading below ₹50-mark.
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
An analysis of stocks trading below ₹50 per share suggests that these 5 stocks namely - Motherson Sumi Wiring India
, Mirc electronics, Oswal Greentech, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries and Den Networks look favourably placed on the charts.
Technical charts suggest that these 5 stocks can potentially rally up to 46 per cent in the coming period.
Trading strategies in 5 stocks under ₹50:
Motherson Sumi Wiring India
Current Price: ₹39.50
Likely Target: ₹46.50
Upside Potential: 17.7%
Support: ₹38.40; ₹37.10
Resistance: ₹40.70; ₹41.40; 43.25
Motherson Sumi stock had cracked over 18 per cent in the