Stocks to Watch today, Aug 5: IndusInd Bank, DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, August 5, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a muted note as investors remained cautious after US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he plans to significantly increase tariffs on Indian goods in response to India’s imports of Russian oil. In addition, investors are awaiting Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC decision. At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,757 points, up 26 points or 0.1 per cent.
Asian markets opened higher amid positive global cues. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 0.42 per cent higher, South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.4 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.5 per cent.
Wall Street settled with sharp gains on Monday amid increased expectations of a September interest rate cut due to weaker-than-anticipated jobs data released on Friday. The S&P 500 settled 1.47 per cent lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.34 per cent.
Here are the key stocks to watch today:
DLF: The real-estate major reported a revenue from operations of ₹2,717 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26), almost double from ₹1,362 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) grew 19 per cent to ₹766 crore from ₹646 crore in Q1FY25.
Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue to ₹7,868 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹7,567 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's net profit declined 10.2 per cent to ₹824 crore in the reported quarter. IndusInd Bank: The company has appointed Rajiv Anand as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. His three-year term will begin on August 25, 2025, after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India.
Bosch: The engineering company reported a 140 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹1,115.4 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹465.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue from operations increased 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,788.6 crore in the reported quarter.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The automotive original equipment maker (OEM) reported a 5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in revenue to ₹850.9 crore in Q1FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) declined 12 per cent to ₹124.7 crore.
Siemens Energy India: The company reported a net profit of ₹263 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up 80 per cent from ₹142 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,784.6 crore from ₹1,484.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Godfrey Phillips India: The tobacco manufacturer reported a 55.9 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹356.3 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹228.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue from operations increased 36.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,486.2 crore in the reported quarter.
Inox India: The cryogenic equipment maker reported a consolidated revenue of ₹352 crore in Q1FY26, up 16.7 per cent from ₹302 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 18.9 per cent to ₹61 crore compared to ₹51 crore in Q1FY25.
Kaynes Technology: The company's subsidiary, Kaynes Circuits India, has signed a ₹4,995 crore investment MoU with the Tamil Nadu government with an aim to establish new manufacturing facilities, including greenfield projects and capacity expansions within the state.
BEML: The state-owned heavy equipment manufacturer has secured an order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of high mobility vehicles (HMV) 8x8. The contract is valued at approximately ₹282 crore.
Q1 results today
Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and SEZ, Lupin, Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Surfactants, Berger Paints India, Bharti Hexacom, CARE Ratings, Container Corporation of India, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Gas, Jindal Saw, NCC, Prestige Estates Projects, Keystone Realtors, and Torrent Power, among others with release their Q1 earnings today.