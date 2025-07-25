Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / These defence stocks cracked up to 28% from recent highs; correction over?

These defence stocks cracked up to 28% from recent highs; correction over?

Technical charts show that defence stocks such as BDL, Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, ideaForge and GRSE can fall another 18% from here; check support levels each defence shares here.

Market crash
premium

Defence stocks have cracked up to 28% from recent highs; chart hints at further 18% decline. | Image: Freepik

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After surging up to 123 per cent earlier this year, shares of defence stocks have witnessed a notable correction in prices on the stock exchanges, and are down up to 27 per cent from their recent highs.  Earlier in 2025, shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Bharat Dynamics, Paras Defence and Solar Industries from the Nifty Defence index rallied in the range of 80 - 123 per cent, with GRSE as the top gainer.  Among others, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Electronics and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) gained in the range of
Topics : Market technicals stock market trading Stock market crash defence firms defence stocks Bharat Dynamics Mazagon Dock Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Stocks to avoid stocks technical analysis technical charts stock markets share market IdeaForge Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon