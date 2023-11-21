This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock has zoomed over 50% thus far in November

Shares of Sastasundar Ventures (SVL) were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 469.10 on the BSE on Tuesday at 10:47 AM; with only buyers seen on the counter. A combined 734,000 equity shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for a combined 168,621 shares on the NSE and BSE.

Thus far in the month of November, the stock has zoomed 51 per cent from level of Rs 310 on October 31. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.2 per cent so far in the current month.

Since October, the market price of the company has soared 72 per cent. While, in the past 8 months, the stock price of healthcare service providers has