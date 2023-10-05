This Ashish Kacholia owned travel stock has zoomed over 100% since April

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Sebi forms Working Groups to recommend simplification, ease of compliance

Stock Market Live: Sensex off highs, up 250pts; PSBs weaken, Marico dips 4%

Sell Nifty PSU Bank on rise; buying opportunity in Nifty FMCG at this level

Navin Fluorine dips 16% in 4 days after MD resigns; Firm remains positive

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock tops listing day high; soars 19% in 3 days

Venus Pipes rallies 7% to hit record high as Ashish Kacholia buys 2% stake

Gurgaon residents file plea in SC against jungle safari park in Aravallis

Ashish Kacholia buys 1 mn shares of this auto company; stk up 43% in 2 days

This Ashish Kacholia-owned education stock has zoomed over 69% in 3 days

Shares of Safari Industries hit a new high at Rs 4,373, up 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on expectations of strong earnings. In past 11

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com