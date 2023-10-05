This Ashish Kacholia owned travel stock has zoomed over 100% since April

This Ashish Kacholia-owned education stock has zoomed over 69% in 3 days
Ashish Kacholia buys 1 mn shares of this auto company; stk up 43% in 2 days
Gurgaon residents file plea in SC against jungle safari park in Aravallis
Venus Pipes rallies 7% to hit record high as Ashish Kacholia buys 2% stake
This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock tops listing day high; soars 19% in 3 days
Navin Fluorine dips 16% in 4 days after MD resigns; Firm remains positive
Stocks to Watch today: Marico, OMCs, Sheela Foam, Suryoday SFB, defence
Sell Nifty PSU Bank on rise; buying opportunity in Nifty FMCG at this level
Stock Market Live: Sensex off highs, up 250pts; PSBs weaken, Marico dips 4%
Sebi forms Working Groups to recommend simplification, ease of compliance