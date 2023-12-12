This asset has beaten others hands down in 2023 with a rise of 165%

Precious metals – gold, silver and platinum – have returned a negative 14 per cent to 11 per cent during this period, shows data.

The sharp rally in crypto currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum (up 97 per cent CYTD), according to analysts, is partly attributed to a rise in equity markets

A rise of 165 per cent calendar year-to-date (CYTD) to around $44,000 levels has seen Bitcoin beat other asset classes like equities and gold hands down in 2023. Frontline equity indices across the globe such as the S&P BSE Sensex, Nifty50, S&P BSE Smallcap index, US’ NASDAQ, Japan’s Nikkei 225, France’s CAC 40 and Korea’s KOSPI have returned 12 per cent to 43 per cent during this period.