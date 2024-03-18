This auto ancillary stock surged 14% on Monday on healthy outlook

Shares of Gabriel India surged 14 per cent to Rs 352 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, on healthy business outlook. In the past three trading days, the stock of the auto ancillary company has recovered 27 per cent from its recent lows. The stock had tanked 37 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 440, touched on December 6, 2023.

At 01:48 PM, Gabriel India was quoting 10 per cent higher at Rs 338.15 as compared to 0.16 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 2.3 million shares, representing 1.6 per