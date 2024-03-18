Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This auto ancillary stock surged 14% on Monday on healthy outlook

Shares of Gabriel India recovered 27 per cent from their recent lows. They had tanked 37 per cent from the 52-week high level of Rs 440, touched on December 6, 2023

This auto ancillary stock surged 14% on Monday on healthy outlook
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Gabriel India surged 14 per cent to Rs 352 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, on healthy business outlook. In the past three trading days, the stock of the auto ancillary company has recovered 27 per cent from its recent lows. The stock had tanked 37 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 440, touched on December 6, 2023.

At 01:48 PM, Gabriel India was quoting 10 per cent higher at Rs 338.15 as compared to 0.16 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 2.3 million shares, representing 1.6 per

Also Read

Meet Gabriel Attal, France's youngest & first openly gay prime minister

Gabriel India gains 7% to hit new high; up 60% in 2 mths on strong outlook

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Better growth supports the case for small-caps in Asia: Jefferies

Reliance Infra hits 5-year high; stock zooms 41% in 3 days

Can LS elections, IPL revive mood in media stocks? Here's what charts say

Torrent Power leaps 8%, nears 52-week high on 300 MW solar, wind project

Coforge slips 5% as board approves Rs 3,200 crore fund raise

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Auto ancillary auto stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon