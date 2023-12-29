This Sensex, Nifty50 stock from Tata Group has zoomed over 100% in 2023

Shares of Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, hit a new peak at Rs 801, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market on healthy business outlook.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold today. A combined 22.81 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 11:12 AM. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 72,201.

Thus far in the calendar year 2023 (CY23), Tata Motors, part of the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50