Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

This Sensex, Nifty50 stock from Tata Group has zoomed over 100% in 2023

Shares of Tata Motors hit a new high at Rs 801, and have zoomed 107 per cent so far in the calendar year 2023.

Tata Motors, Tata
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Shares of Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, hit a new peak at Rs 801, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market on healthy business outlook.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold today. A combined 22.81 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 11:12 AM. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 72,201.

Thus far in the calendar year 2023 (CY23), Tata Motors, part of the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50

Also Read

Tata Motors' DVR shares soar over 12% on conversion plan announcement

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, L&T, CEAT, Tata Motors DVR, SBI Life, BPCL

Tata Motors zooms 5% to fresh high; DVR shares jump 4% amid EV subsidy buzz

Tata Motors up 1% on announcing IPO date for Tata Tech; DVR hits new high

Tata Motors DVR hits record high, zooms 18% on delisting plan

Kalpataru Projects soars 11% on winning new orders worth of Rs 3,244 crore

HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Will petrol, diesel price cut derail rally in OMCs?

Tata Coffee, TCPL surge 4%; hit new highs on fixing record date for merger

Innova Captab makes quiet debut at 2% premium; strengthens post listing

Equity market investors turn wealthier by Rs 80.62 trillion in 2023

Topics : Buzzing stocks Tata Motors Tata Motors DVR Market trends stock market trading auto stocks Tata group stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon