This capital goods engineering company has zoomed 107% thus far in CY2024

Shares of Salzer Electronics hit a record high of Rs 834.45, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. This came on the back of a healthy business outlook. The stock of the capital goods engineering company is quoting higher for the sixth straight trading day, surging 31 per cent during this period.

Thus far in the calendar year 2024 (CY2024), the stock price of Salzer has zoomed 107 per cent from level of Rs 404.05. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex is up less than 1per cent; while, the S&P BSE Smallcap index slipped