This defence stock has zoomed over 45% in 6 days ahead of stock split

Shares of Bharat Dynamics hit a new high of Rs 2,689.40 as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market.

The stock of the state-owned defence company is quoting higher for a sixth straight trading day, zooming 46 per cent during the period, and ahead of the proposed stock split. In the past two months, the stock has soared 66 per cent after the company announced sub sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2.

BDL has fixed May 24, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining