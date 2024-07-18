Business Standard
This Dolly Khanna-owned stock has dipped 24% in July thus far

Shares of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure were locked in the 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 1,658.85 in Thursday's intra-day deals on the BSE.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Shares of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure were locked at the 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 1,658.85 on the BSE on Thursday at 01:16 pm; in an otherwise strong market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex had rallied 0.53 per cent or 425 points to 81,142.

With today’s decline, the stock price of specialty chemicals company has slipped 24 per cent from its record high of Rs 2,179 touched on June 28. Prior to that, in 71 days between March 14 and June 28, the market price of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure had zoomed 276 per cent

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

