Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This Madhuri Kela-owned stock has surged 59% in 12 days; up 729% in 1 year

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) hit the 5 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday after the company reported 4-fold jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 35.95 crore.

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TRIL) hit a new high of Rs 494.25, and were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Tuesday at 10:40 am. The company had reported over 4-fold jump in net profit at Rs 35.95 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY24), on the back of strong operational performance. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.85 crore in Q4FY23.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) more-than-doubled to Rs 64.97 crore from Rs 30.72 crore in the year ago quarter. Margins improved to 12.93 per cent from 7.17

Also Read

TRIL freezes at 20% upper limit; hits new high on healthy business outlook

Wedding industry clocks Rs 4.74 trn in earnings in 2023, up 26.4%: Report

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Cricket dominated Indian viewership in 2023 on Amazon Fire TV: Report

Germany overtakes Canada as premier study abroad destination: upGrad report

Gland Pharma slips 7% after over 5% equity changes hands via block deal

Godrej Properties surges 8%, hits new high on strong Q4 business update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex holds 75,000, gains 350 pts; Nifty tops 22,750

Stocks to Watch today: TaMo, Axis Bank, RIL, Muthoot Microfin, auto shares

India's hottest stock index, Nifty Next 50, shows best earnings potential

Topics : Buzzing stocks Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Market trends Q4 Results stock market rally corporate earnings Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon