This Madhuri Kela-owned stock has surged 59% in 12 days; up 729% in 1 year

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TRIL) hit a new high of Rs 494.25, and were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Tuesday at 10:40 am. The company had reported over 4-fold jump in net profit at Rs 35.95 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY24), on the back of strong operational performance. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.85 crore in Q4FY23.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) more-than-doubled to Rs 64.97 crore from Rs 30.72 crore in the year ago quarter. Margins improved to 12.93 per cent from 7.17