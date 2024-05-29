This Madhuri Kela-owned stock has zoomed over 100% in six weeks

Shares of IRIS Business Services hit a new high of Rs 258.40, and were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Wednesday at 11:25 am. The stock was up in an otherwise weak market, ahead of board meeting on Thursday to consider fund raising proposal.

A combined 93,000 equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for nearly 44,000 shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 74,676.

The stock was quoting higher for the eight straight trading day, having surged 45 per