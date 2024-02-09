Sensex (    %)
                        
This Mukul Agrawal-owned pharma stock has zoomed over 200% in 9 months

Neuland Lab hit a new high of Rs 6,910, rallied 6% after reported robust earnings with profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 80.7 crore in Q3FY24, on back of healthy operational performance.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Neuland Laboratories Pharma stocks stock market rally

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

