This Mukul Agrawal-owned pharma stock has zoomed over 200% in 9 months

Shares of Neuland Laboratories hit a new high of Rs 6,910, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on back of healthy operational performance. The company reported robust earnings with profit after tax (PAT) more-than-doubled at Rs 80.7 crore in December quarter (Q3FY24). The pharmaceutical company had posted PAT of Rs 30.4 crore in a year ago quarter (Q3FY23).
