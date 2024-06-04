Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This Nifty 50 stock hit new high in weak market; zoomed 95% from 52-wk low

Shares of Hero MotoCorp hit a new high of Rs 5,349, surging nearly 4% on the NSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade, as compared to 5.8% decline in the Nifty 50.

Hero MotoCorp
Premium

The company highlighted that inventory levels have come down to 6-7 weeks now as compared to 7-8 weeks at the end of March due to strong retail sales

SI ReporterDeepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) hit a new high of Rs 5,349, surging nearly 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trades on expectation that macro‐economic factors shall aid the industry’s growth. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 5.8 per cent at 21,920 at 02:28 pm.

In the past one month, the stock price of the two-wheeler (2-W) company has rallied 18 per cent. It has zoomed 95 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 2,745.05 touched on June 20, 2023.

With commodity prices remaining stable, expectations of normal monsoons, and government spending expected
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Hero MotoCorp auto stocks Auto sector Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon