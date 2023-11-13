This PSU co joins Rs 1-trillion m-cap club; zooms 127% in so far in 2023

Protean eGov Technologies makes quiet debut, lists at par with issue price

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Torrent Power jumps 6% to fresh high; soars 92% from January's 52-week low

MSCI shuffle: REC, HDFC AMC, PFC & others to receive upto $214mn inflows

REC rallies 9% on highest-ever quarterly profit in Q2; PFC surges 7%

Power related stocks in demand; NTPC, PFC, REC, Tata Power rally up to 9%

Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) joined the Rs 1-trillion market capitalisation club as the stock of the state-owned financial institution company rallied nearly 8 per cent, hitting a new high on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 64,936 at 12:26 PM.Currently, PFC's market captialsation stands at Rs 1.05 trillion, the BSE data shows.Thus far in the calendar year 2023 (CY23), the stock price of PFC has zoomed 127 per cent on strong business performance and healthy outlook. The S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, has gained 6 per cent so far in CY23.PFC is a government company engaged in extending financial assistance to

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com