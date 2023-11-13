Sensex (-0.45%)
This PSU co joins Rs 1-trillion m-cap club; zooms 127% in so far in 2023

Thus far in the calendar year 2023 (CY23), the stock price of PFC has zoomed 127 per cent on strong business performance and healthy outlook

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) joined the Rs 1-trillion market capitalisation club as the stock of the state-owned financial institution company rallied nearly 8 per cent, hitting a new high on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 64,936 at 12:26 PM.

Currently, PFC's market captialsation stands at Rs 1.05 trillion, the BSE data shows.

Thus far in the calendar year 2023 (CY23), the stock price of PFC has zoomed 127 per cent on strong business performance and healthy outlook. The S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, has gained 6 per cent so far in CY23.

PFC is a government company engaged in extending financial assistance to

Topics : Buzzing stocks Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Markets stock market trading Market trends Power Finance Corporation

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

