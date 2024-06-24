This PSU industrial minerals stock has zoomed over 100% since April

Shares of MOIL hit a new high of Rs 565.80, surging 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes. Since April, the far in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the stock price of the industrial minerals' public sector undertaking (PSU) company has zoomed 104 per cent from a level of Rs 278.

At 02:49 PM, MOIL was trading 4.4 per cent higher at Rs 542.85 as compared to 0.08 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume on the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 11.7 million shares having