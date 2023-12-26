Sensex (    %)
                        
This railway related stock has zoomed over 90% thus far in December

Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure were locked at upper circuit for the eight straight day on the BSE backed by heavy volumes.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure (ORIL) were locked at the upper circuit for the eight straight day, up 5 per cent at Rs 235.35 on the BSE on Tuesday at 11:44 AM, on the back of heavy volumes.

Thus far in the month of December, the market price of the company has zoomed 91 per cent from a level of Rs 123. In past six months, it has skyrocketed 442 per cent from Rs 43.38 and 602 per cent from its 52-week low price of Rs 33.50 touched on May 4.

The average trading volumes at the counter more-than doubled

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

