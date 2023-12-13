This recently listed stock has zoomed 74% since its flat debut in November

The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold with 1.2 million equity shares having changed hands on the BSE. There were pending buy orders for 137,900 shares on the exchange, data shows.

Protean eGov Technologies made a quiet stock market debut with its shares getting listed at par against its issue price of Rs 792 per share. Currently, the stock was up 74 per cent over its issue price. It hit a low of Rs 775 on listing day.

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies were locked in the upper circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 1,380 on the BSE on Wednesday due to heavy volumes. The stock was trading at the highest level since its listing on November 13.