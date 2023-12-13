Sensex (-0.22%)
69395.69 -155.34
Nifty (-0.24%)
20856.00 -50.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.76%)
6805.05 + 51.15
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44764.75 + 209.00
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
47054.75 -42.80
Heatmap

This recently listed stock has zoomed 74% since its flat debut in November

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies locked in upper circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 1,380 on the BSE on back of heavy volumes

Protean eGov Tech
Premium

Protean eGov Tech IPO

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies were locked in the upper circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 1,380 on the BSE on Wednesday due to heavy volumes. The stock was trading at the highest level since its listing on November 13.
The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold with 1.2 million equity shares having changed hands on the BSE. There were pending buy orders for 137,900 shares on the exchange, data shows.

Protean eGov Technologies made a quiet stock market debut with its shares getting listed at par against its issue price of Rs 792 per share. Currently, the stock was up 74 per cent over its issue price. It hit a low of Rs 775 on listing day.

Protean

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Protean eGov jumps 15% for 2nd straight day; now up 55% over issue price

Stock of this PSU power generation company has zoomed 110% in 6 months

India Shelter Finance IPO: Should you invest in this housing finance firm?

Paytm hits over 8-month low; stock tanks 38% from its 52-wk high of October

REC, PFC, IRFC zoom over 200% in FY24. Time to exit PSU stocks?

Growth concerns weigh on PI Industries; stock slips 12% in 2 days

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon