There were no sellers on the counter, as of 11:04 am. The stock price of the electrical cables company has almost doubled or zoomed 99 per cent against its issue price of Rs 54 per share. The company made its stock market debut on October 12.

A combined 654,445 equity shares changed hands and there were

Shares of Plaza Wires were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE for the sixth straight day at Rs 107.49 in Friday trade.