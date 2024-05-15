This renewable EPC solution provider stk has zoomed 119% against QIP price

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) hit a new high of Rs 760 as they were locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Wednesday at 02:42 PM, amid heavy volumes. As many as 4.8 million equity shares, representing 2 per cent of total equity of SWREL, changed hands on the BSE and NSE today.

In the past one, the stock has rallied 53 per cent after the company's March quarter (Q4FY24) profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) turned positive after nearly 12 quarters. The company unexecuted orders worth Rs 8,084 crore