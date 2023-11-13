There has been a sharp rise in corporate profits in India in the last two quarters but that is yet to reflect in the earnings of the S&P BSE Sensex companies.

The benchmark’s earnings per share (EPS), which track the combined net profits of top 30 firms part of the index, are up just 7.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,826.3 as on Monday, up from Rs 2,635.7 at the end of November 2022.

This indicates that the sharp deceleration in the earnings growth of India’s top listed companies, from their highs in FY22 and FY23, continues this financial year. For comparison, the Sensex EPS was up by 32.1 per cent Y-o-Y, on average, in FY23 and 31.7 per cent Y-o-Y,