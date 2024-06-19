Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This small-cap company has zoomed 95% in 9 days ahead of 1:5 stock split

Premier Explosives hit a record high of Rs 4,158.55 in Wednesday's intraday trade, and has zoomed 95% from a level of Rs 2,134.70 touched on June 5, 2024

ISRO Rocket
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Premier Explosives 1:5 stock split: Shares of Premier Explosives (PEL) hit a record high of Rs 4,158.55 as they rallied 7.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade ahead of 1:5 stock split. In the past nine trading days, the stock of the small cap company has zoomed 95 per cent from a level of Rs 2,134.70 touched on June 5, 2024.

At 09:43 AM, Premier Explosives was trading 2.4 per cent higher at Rs 3,963.85 as compared to 0.11 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex index. A combined 128,000 shares have changed hands, thus far, on the
Topics : Buzzing stocks Premier Explosives Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon