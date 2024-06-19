This small-cap company has zoomed 95% in 9 days ahead of 1:5 stock split

Premier Explosives 1:5 stock split: Shares of Premier Explosives (PEL) hit a record high of Rs 4,158.55 as they rallied 7.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade ahead of 1:5 stock split. In the past nine trading days, the stock of the small cap company has zoomed 95 per cent from a level of Rs 2,134.70 touched on June 5, 2024.

At 09:43 AM, Premier Explosives was trading 2.4 per cent higher at Rs 3,963.85 as compared to 0.11 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex index. A combined 128,000 shares have changed hands, thus far, on the