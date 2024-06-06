Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This smallcap stock has zoomed 37% in 2 days; up 322% from 52-week low

PTC Industries stock hit a record high of Rs 11,301, as it rallied 15% in Thursday's intra-day trade and has soared 45% in one week after the company reported a healthy 59.9% YoY growth in Q4 PAT.

This smallcap has zoomed 37% in 2 days; zoomed 322% from 52-week low
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of PTC Industries hit a record high of Rs 11,301, as they rallied 15 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock of manufacturer of high-quality high-precision metal components and materials for various critical and super-critical applications company has surged 37 per cent. It has zoomed 322 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 2,680 touched on June 7, 2023.

In the past one week, PTCI Industries stock has soared 45 per cent after the company reported a healthy 59.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends PTC India stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon