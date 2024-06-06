This smallcap stock has zoomed 37% in 2 days; up 322% from 52-week low

Shares of PTC Industries hit a record high of Rs 11,301, as they rallied 15 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock of manufacturer of high-quality high-precision metal components and materials for various critical and super-critical applications company has surged 37 per cent. It has zoomed 322 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 2,680 touched on June 7, 2023.

In the past one week, PTCI Industries stock has soared 45 per cent after the company reported a healthy 59.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax