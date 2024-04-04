Sensex (    %)
                             
This smallcap heavy electrical equipment stock has zoomed 113% in 5 months

GE Power India in an exchange filing on Thursday said it bagged contracts worth Rs 775 crore from Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Shares of GE Power India Limited (GEPIL) hit a new high at Rs 371, as it rallied 12 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes after the company bagged contracts worth Rs 775 crore from Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

In an exchange filing, GE Power said that the company bagged contract worth of Rs 490.50 crore plus (GST 18 per cent) from JP Ventures for DE&E, supply, transportation, technical field advisors (TFA) for erection & commissioning and conducting PGT of flu gas desulphurisation systems (FGD) for Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant at Nigrie. The order is

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

